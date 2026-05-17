India must push solar, grid reforms to navigate oil price rise: Ex-NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani

Speaking with ANI, Virmani suggested navigating this crisis by adopting a two-pronged strategy by implementing a gradual pass-through of rising oil and gas prices in the immediate term, while aggressively accelerating long-term structural reforms across its solar, storage, and distribution networks.

Warning that the macroeconomic impact of the West Asian conflict is already registering across the Indian economy, Virmani said, "India imports 70 to 80 per cent of its oil and gas. The price increase has already taken place to the extent that war has disrupted logistics through the Gulf and also production facilities."

Because India relies on imports for 70 to 80 per cent of its oil and gas requirements, supply-chain bottlenecks in the Gulf and disruptions to production facilities have immediately inflated the nation's import bill. According to Virmani, this hit to national income is already a reality.

The critical policy challenge now lies in how the government distributes these elevated costs across the economy. Virmani identified three core levers for managing the price.

"There are three elements to pass-through, and that is the choice the government makes. First, how much do oil companies absorb the price increase instead of passing it on fully or partially? Second, how much does the government absorb, either through excise reduction or other means? And finally, what is passed through to consumers, Virmani said.

Consumers, he said, include industry as well as households. Logistics disruptions have already pushed up global prices of key inputs like sulphur, polypropylene and fertiliser. "World prices are up. For fertiliser, the government is involved, so the subsidy will automatically go up and that will affect the fiscal," he said.

Given the uncertainty, Virmani said the best approach is a gradual increase in domestic oil and gas prices as more information comes in. "Some of the oil prices have gone up. The earlier WPI showed that sulphur-related items had gone up. So that is the process of gradual pass-through," he said.