‘India must go up the value chain in electronics components manufacturing’

KOLKATA: India should move up the value chain in the manufacture of electronics components from the present levels of 15 per cent, a top official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Tuesday.

S Krishnan, Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said even at 15 per cent value addition, the employment potential is immense and the government is prepared to support this endeavour by the entrepreneurs. Speaking at the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Krishnan said “Electronics manufacturing in the country is an important part of the new policy of the government. Now the present level of value addition by Indian companies is 15 per cent. Work should be directed towards increasing this percentage and the government is prepared to support this”. “The component ecosystem should come up in India and investments have to be made,’’ he added.

Regarding semiconductors, he said India requires a resilient supply chain and the government has earmarked an amount of Rs 75,000 crore to be spent over a period of five years towards giving subsidy. Supplies were disrupted during COVID-19 affecting industries like automobiles.