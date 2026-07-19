India moving towards 'Made in India' civil aircraft era as aerospace capabilities grow: Rammohan Naidu

The minister made the remarks while sharing a video of the first India-made Airbus C-295 tactical military transport aircraft, describing it as a landmark achievement for the country's aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors.

In a post on social media platform X, Naidu said he recently visited the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) manufacturing facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being produced.

"Visited the TASL facility in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft are being built. This remarkable facility is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. As India strengthens its aerospace manufacturing capabilities, we are steadily moving towards a future where Indians will proudly fly in Made in India civil aircraft," the minister said.

The C-295 programme, jointly developed by Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, marks the first time a complex military aircraft is being manufactured in India by the private sector under the government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative.