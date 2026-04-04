India LPG flows continue as tanker crosses Hormuz, Iranian cargo reaches Mangalore

"LPG vessel Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG cargo with 25 seafarers on board," a government statement giving an update on West Asia developments said Saturday.

Green Sanvi is the seventh Indian-flagged LPG tanker to have transited the strategic waterway, which has remained effectively shut since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's sweeping retaliation.

Separately, an LPG cargo from Iran has arrived at Mangalore and is being discharged, according to the statement.

This perhaps is the first purchase of Iranian energy in seven years.

"LPG vessel Sea Bird carrying around 44,000 tonnes of Iranian LPG berthed at Mangalore, India on April 2 and is currently discharging," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.