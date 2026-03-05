India looking at alternative markets to buy gas; Australia, Canada offered to sell amid West Asia conflict: Government sources

India is in talks with major oil producers and traders to buy crude and LPG. Sources said the government is in discussions with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). India is also in talks with the US to get insurance for ships.

The country recently signed a new contract with the UAE and the US to diversify its energy basket.

According to sources, India is reviewing the energy situation twice a day and is in a very comfortable position regarding its energy security. India's current position of stock is also seen to be comfortable, with stock being replenished every day.

As per the sources, there is no shortage of LPG or LNG as well as crude oil, in the world. The sources noted that India is in touch with other suppliers as well.