India key driver for global growth: Senior IMF official

“India has the potential to power the next wave of global growth, and the IMF remains a close partner in supporting the country on this journey,” Clarke said.

He also held meetings with government officials and business leaders in Mumbai and Chennai during his visit to India from September 7-11.

Clarke said against a backdrop of heightened global uncertainty and evolving risks, preserving macroeconomic stability and resilience remains essential.

“We discussed the importance of maintaining nimble policies, keeping inflation in check, and advancing reforms that can lift productivity, strengthen competitiveness, and sustain strong growth over the medium term,” Clarke said.