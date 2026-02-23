India Inc. projects 9.1 pc salary hike in 2026: Report

GCCs are expected to offer the highest increments at 10.4 per cent, driven by strong global demand for digital and technology capabilities, according to the latest Future of Pay report by EY India.

The financial services sector is likely to see salary hikes of around 10 per cent, followed by e-commerce at 9.9 per cent and life sciences and pharmaceuticals at 9.7 per cent, the report said.

The report also highlighted a gradual cooling in attrition levels. Overall attrition declined to 16.4 per cent in 2025 from 17.5 per cent in 2024, indicating a more stable job market.

However, more than 80 per cent of exits remain voluntary, suggesting that employees are still switching jobs for better opportunities rather than due to layoffs.