India holds 40 pc of global rice exports, key to world food security: Experts

He added that rice is not just a commercial product but linked to food security of many nations, and India, as a responsible country, is balancing its own needs while taking care of food security of importing nations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Executive Director, Rice Exporters Association told IANS that India's position in the global rice export market is extremely strong - the combined share of the second, third and fourth largest exporters is still less than India's.

However, he cautioned that logistics cost is the biggest hurdle.

While competitors like Thailand and Vietnam depend more on waterways, India relies mostly on road transport, which pushes up costs. He suggested greater focus on producing varieties that have higher demand in international markets to fetch better value, adding that government support has helped India maintain 35-40 per cent global market share for several years.

Similarly, Prashant Raizada, Partner, EY (Ernst & Young LLP), said the conference is the biggest and most impactful event for the rice sector so far, offering an opportunity to exchange ideas with senior experts, exporters and policymakers.

Rajesh Paharia Jain, Chief Manager, KRIBHCO Agri, said the scale and participation this year has grown compared to last year, with the entire value chain - from bag manufacturers, surveyors, custom house agents, farmers to exporters - present on one platform.