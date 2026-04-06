India has food grain stock three times the existing buffer norms: Government

She stated that the country currently has around 222 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat and approximately 380 LMT of rice, taking the total food stock to about 602 LMT.

"We have adequate buffer stock of both wheat and rice, three times the buffer stock norms, which is there. For wheat, we have around 222 LMT. For rice, we are having around 380 LMT. So put together, around 602 LMT of food stocks are available with us. This is quite enough to take care of the PDS requirement, as well as any emergency requirement, if any," Shikha said while addressing a press briefing here.

Shikha further noted that imports from key partners such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina and Brazil have continued steadily, contributing to overall supply stability. She added that improved mustard production has also strengthened domestic availability, particularly in the edible oil segment.