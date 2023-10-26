‘India growth hotspot but govt needs to do more on ease of doing biz’

MUMBAI: India is the best country with a lot of potential for growth, and the government should work on further improving the ease of doing business, according to Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja.

The Hinduja family head is confident about the potential of India and firmly believes it will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030.

“At the moment, the best country with a lot of potentiality and growth is India, and it is well protected and secure. “India will do the best. I was the first one when I said in 2019 that India will be the third largest economy in the world, and it is going in that track,” Hinduja said.

Hinduja (83) suggested that the Indian government should focus on quicker implementation of policies and projects by expediting the process.

“The vision of the Prime Minister is good. The implementation is also happening, but if they expedite the implementation and make it easy to do business, you will find India moving much faster and quicker,” he added.

Hinduja suggested the Indian government to form a committee with representations from the corporate side to remove the bottlenecks for speedy implementations and improve ease of doing business. “They should form a committee and keep some good business people also to have their views and thoughts to see where the obstructions are and how to ease them,” he added.

According to him, the ease of doing business in India for foreigners is still “not easy”. “The local ones, they know the system, they know how to handle it, but foreigners when they come, they get stuck,” he said. When asked whether Hindujas will play a role in investing in big-ticket infra projects in the country, Hinduja said: “If we get good opportunities, good team, good partner, good management, yes, we are investors. We have no restrictions”.

Last year, India had jumped 14 places to take the 63rd position on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking, figuring among the top 10 performers on the list for the third time in a row.