India-focused JVs expected from conference of entrepreneurs in Singapore

MUMBAI: A good number of joint ventures and partnerships are going to happen between Indians and delegates from 65 countries that were at the Entrepreneurs Organization's (EO) Singapore conference held this week.

"This conference has helped members from India share their thoughts and ideas and take back potential partnerships for developing programmes and services in India," said Pankaj Yadava, Chief Product Officer of the EO, a not-for-profit organisation out of the US with a global network of 19,000 members.

The market knowledge sharing conference was held on 22-24 April 2024 in Singapore and an award for student entrepreneurs was held on Thursday, which was a follow-up to the one held in Bhopal in early April, according to Yadava.

There were a lot of exchanges of ideas and practices as well as market ground realities at the conference attended by 1,800 delegates from 65 countries, including 143 EO members from India.

There are entrepreneurs keen on working in India but face the challenges of getting the right partner, Yadava said.

"We see entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs and solving challenges they face," he said on the sidelines of the 27th annual Global Leadership Conference on Wednesday.