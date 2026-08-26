India fastest-growing major economy, offers strong investment opportunities: Sitharaman

Addressing prominent members of the Indian business community in Toronto, Sitharaman said, "For Canadian investors with long time horizon, India offers a combination that is difficult to match: scale, sustained growth, a young population, expanding consumption and rapidly deepening capital markets."

India's transformation is structural, driven by rapid urbanisation, a growing middle class and world-class digital infrastructure, which are creating new opportunities across virtually every sector of the economy, she said.

The finance minister also highlighted the role of India's digital ecosystem in transforming access to financial and commercial services.