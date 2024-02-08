India fastest growing economy: Narendran

JAMSHEDPUR: Tata Steel CEO-MD TV Narendran opined India is the fastest growing economy of the world and the next three decades are important for the country on the development front.

China has emerged rapidly during the last 30-40 years and the next 30 years are important for India, which is the fastest growing economy of the world, Narendran said while addressing the members of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday evening.

“Currently, China is the largest steel-producing country in the world and we are second. In view of the global challenges being faced by the steel sector, we have to move forward keeping in mind the steel prices’’, the Tata Steel MD said.

“Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing economy and the infrastructure sector witnessed rapid momentum during last two/three years, which resulted in growing steel supply by the private steel major,’’ he said.