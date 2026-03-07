India exploring new energy options; Australia, Canada offer additional gas supply: Sources

Citing the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran leading to the closure of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, sources said the passage is not the only route for India's crude imports and asserted that the days of dependence on a single maritime chokepoint are long over.



They noted that supplies from Russia, West Africa, the Americas, Central Asia, and non-Gulf Middle Eastern routes have ensured that disruption in any single corridor results in a managed sourcing adjustment, rather than a supply emergency.



Only around 40 per cent of India's crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while about 60 per cent are routed through other supply routes that remain unaffected, they said.



This has ensured that there has been no shortage of energy for Indian consumers even during global turmoil or the pandemic, sources said.

Several countries, including Australia and Canada, have also offered additional gas supplies, and India continues to explore alternative sources to further strengthen energy security, they said.



India has also recently entered into new energy supply arrangements with partners such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates to ensure stable long-term supplies.



Over the last decade, India's strategic oil diplomacy has expanded its supplier base from 27 to 40 countries across six continents. The days when India's energy security rose and fell with conditions in a single maritime chokepoint are over, sources said.



They highlighted that India's energy procurement decisions are governed by one principle -- national interest.