India Exim Bank lists on LSE maiden 10-year $1 bn bond

CHENNAI: The Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) listed its maiden 10-year $ 1 billion Sustainability Bond on the Sustainable Bond Market (SBM) Platform by opening the Market at the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

This Bond was issued in January 2023, making it the first Indian issuer to open the markets for dollar and sustainability bond issuances in 2023.

Thereafter, the Bank received an External Post Issuance Review in July 2023, after evaluation of the projects and assets funded with proceeds from this Bond. Harsha Bangari, MD, India Exim Bank, said, “Our association with the LSE began in 2017.

Today, the Bank has 7 of its issuances amounting to $4.7 bn, listed at the LSE. The partnership has given our bonds better visibility, apart from providing access to a deep pool of capital and wide investor base.”