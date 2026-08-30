India emerges as key petrol supplier to Russia as refinery attacks disrupt fuel supplies

Russia's seaborne gasoline imports surged to a record around 125,000 barrels per day (kbd) in August, equivalent to a projected 470,000 tonnes for the month, as repeated attacks on its refineries disrupted domestic fuel production, according to energy analytics firm Vortexa.

Indian refiners supplied as much as 1 million barrels of gasoline in the last two months, trade sources said. The supplies essentially came from Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, operated by Nayara Energy, which is half owned by Russia's Rosneft.

Since 2022, India has pivoted towards Russia to meet a bulk of its crude oil raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel.

India's purchases of Russian crude oil hit a record high as the conflict in the Gulf squeezes supply from other sources. India imported more than 2.6 million barrels per day of Russian crude in June and July, up from a low of 1 million bpd in February and accounting for more than half of the country's crude imports.

It's likely that fuel exported to Russia may have been made from Russian crude.