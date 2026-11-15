India, Egypt look to strengthen trade, investment ties: Goyal

Addressing a community event organised by the Indian Community Association in Egypt (ICAE) here, he said the bilateral trade between the countries stood at about USD 6.5 billion.

But for the size of the two economies, "I believe it's just a beginning; it cannot be our destination; the sky's the limit", he said here late last evening.

India's exports to Egypt during 2025-26 amounted to USD 3.87 billion, and imports stood at USD 2.60 billion.

India's major exports to Egypt include meat and poultry products, petroleum products, organic chemicals, cotton and machinery, and its major imports include crude petroleum, fertilisers, cotton and mineral products.

"We are looking at investment opportunities in Egypt; we are looking at marketing our goods and services...we are looking at Egyptian products coming to India and investments coming to India in areas of Egypt's strength, because ultimately trade has to be two-way. It has to be a win-win between the two nations," Goyal said, adding that the two countries need to aim for high trade numbers.