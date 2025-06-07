India delivers LPG to over 33 crore consumers after booking within hours: Hardeep Puri

NEW DELHI: More than 33 crore consumers in the country now receive doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders within a few hours of booking, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Saturday.

On the occasion of World LPG Day, the minister credited this wide reach and efficiency to the government’s continued efforts to make clean cooking fuel accessible to every household.

Speaking on the transformational impact of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), the minister highlighted the scheme’s success in changing how people cook across the country, especially in rural and remote regions.

“Over 10.33 crore women have received free LPG connections under PMUY, helping them transition from traditional fuels to safer and cleaner LPG,” the Union Minister posted on social media platform X.

“This revolution has not only improved health conditions by reducing kitchen smoke but has also saved precious time for women, helping improve their quality of life,” Puri said.

He also saluted the efforts of workers involved in LPG production and distribution, noting that the cooking gas network now covers almost every part of India -- from remote villages to urban apartment complexes.

“From distant villages to city buildings, LPG is making cooking easier and healthier for families,” he added.

The minister underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s success in protecting consumers despite rising global energy costs.

He said that while international LPG prices have surged by nearly 58 per cent, PMUY beneficiaries in India still receive a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder at just Rs 553, compared to Rs 853 for regular consumers.

The government has taken several proactive steps to ensure fuel affordability, including two major excise duty cuts and encouraging oil marketing companies to absorb price hikes.

Puri also noted that these efforts have saved lakhs of trees from being cut for firewood and prevented thousands of deaths caused by indoor air pollution.