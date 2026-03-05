India commands 68 pc of Asia Pacific office leasing demand in 2025: Report

Total office leasing across the region’s 11 key office markets reached 9.8 million square metres (105.5 million square feet) in 2025, an 11 per cent year‑on‑year increase, anchored by robust Grade A space uptake across major markets including India, Mainland China and Japan, according to Colliers’ ‘Asia Pacific Office Market Insights February 2026’ report.

During 2025, new supply also increased across the top 11 markets, rising 19 per cent (on-year) at 9.6 million square metres (103.3 million square feet), broadly following demand patterns.

Eight out of the 11 markets saw an increase in supply during 2025, with India, Mainland China and Singapore driving 82 per cent of the supply during the year, said the report.