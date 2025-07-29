India-born Shailesh Jejurikar to be next CEO of American FMCG major Procter & Gamble

NEW DELHI: American FMCG major Procter & Gamble Company has named India-born Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer, who will lead the consumer goods multinational from January 1, 2026.

Jejurikar (58), who joined Procter & Gamble (P&G) as an assistant brand manager in 1989, will replace Jon Moeller as part of a top leadership transition, according to a statement from the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company.

He is serving as Chief Operating Officer of P&G for over last six years and is also a board member of vertical transportation systems maker Otis Elevator Co.

"Shailesh Jejurikar...will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025," a statement from P&G said.

He helped build several of P&G's core businesses, including global Fabric Care and Home Care in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. He has also helped lead the development of the company’s renewed strategies and operational results in the Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services.

P&G is a leading FMCG company in India market also, operating with brands including, Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, Gillette, Ambipur, Pampers, Pantene, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders and Vicks.

Jejurikar, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, is the latest to join an elite league of India-born C-suite executives at global giants.

Earlier this month, Moradabad-born Sabih Khan was elevated to the position of chief operating officer of iPhone maker Apple.

Khan, who will still have Apple CEO Tim Cook as his leader, will take over his new role from Jeff Williams later this month, rising through the ranks after being at Apple for 30 years and joining the executive team as senior vice president of operations in 2019.

Satya Nadella is the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, while Sundar Pichai is the CEO of both Google and its holding company Alphabet. Shantanu Narayen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, one of the largest software companies in the world and Arvind Krishna, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM, are among those active pole bearers.

Joining them are Vasant Narasimhan, the CEO of global pharma major Novartis, and Reshma Kewalramani, CEO and President of global biotech major Vertex.

Similarly, Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO at Micron Technology; Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO of Cadence, and Leena Nair, Global CEO of Chanel, are among the other significant active members.

Sanjiv Kataria, the ex-CEO of Bata, held the distinction of being the first Indian global CEO of the footwear major. He resigned from the post last month.

Likewise, Laxman Narasimhan, who parted ways with Starbucks last year after serving as its CEO, had also led another multinational giant Reckitt Benckiser as CEO.

Indra Nooyi who stepped down as CEO of foods and beverages major PepsiCo in 2018 after leading the company for 12 years and serving it in various roles for 24 years and Harish Manwani who became the first Chief Operating Officer of FMCG major Unilever in 2011, paved the way for India-born executives to head global companies.