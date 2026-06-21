India boosts Russian, UAE oil purchases in Jun ahead of full Hormuz recovery

Imports from the United States fell sharply to 91,000 bpd from 2,52,000 bpd in May, according to Kpler data.

The purchases underscore India's strategy of diversifying sourcing, with Russian barrels remaining attractive due to discounts and UAE supplies helping offset uncertainty surrounding shipments through the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

India, the world's third-largest energy importer, depends heavily on the Gulf region for crude oil, LNG and LPG. Supplies were disrupted after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, following US and Israeli attacks, choking a key energy artery that carries about 20 per cent of global oil consumption and serves as the principal export route for Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.