India, Australia working on bilateral investment treaty: Goyal

Addressing ICAI's first Oceania International Conference 2026 in Australia, the minister said the two countries can enhance cooperation in areas like education, and critical minerals.

The two countries have implemented an Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022 and are now negotiating to expand the scope of the pact into a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

"Now we have decided to work towards a very balanced, fair and equitable, comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, which will also take our relationship to greater heights. We are working with Australia to have a bilateral investment treaty also," he said.

BITs provide protection to investments in other countries. They also help promote two-way investments.

"We are looking to have Australia and India as a trusted partnership. We both complement each other. Australia has critical minerals. We have manufacturing and processing ambitions. Australian universities and our young talent complement each other. Australia's patient capital and our appetite for growth complement each other," Goyal said.

"We have also sorted out the problem of cross-border taxation that several service providers, particularly the IT companies, were facing. We have also had greater engagement on respecting each other's due diligence to try to reduce the compliance burden on businesses and citizens,” the minister said.