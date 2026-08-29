India, Argentina deepen trade ties, explore lithium, pharma access

The discussions covered investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure, and noted significant progress by India’s KABIL in Argentina’s lithium sector.

KABIL’s mining activities in Catamarca, the first lithium mining initiative by an Indian company in Argentina, have progressed significantly with the completion of Phase II drilling.

Opportunities for further engagement in the provinces of Salta and Jujuy are also being explored to deepen the strategic partnership, the statement added.

Significant progress was also made in facilitating market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework and reducing barriers to entry.