India, Argentina deepen trade ties, explore lithium, pharma access

NEW DELHI: The Fourth Meeting of the India–Argentina Joint Trade Committee held in Buenos Aires reviewed progress on the roadmap agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 visit and reaffirmed commitments to deepen strategic and economic ties, an official statement said on Saturday.
The discussions covered investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure, and noted significant progress by India’s KABIL in Argentina’s lithium sector.
KABIL’s mining activities in Catamarca, the first lithium mining initiative by an Indian company in Argentina, have progressed significantly with the completion of Phase II drilling.
Opportunities for further engagement in the provinces of Salta and Jujuy are also being explored to deepen the strategic partnership, the statement added.
Significant progress was also made in facilitating market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework and reducing barriers to entry.
The move will provide greater opportunities for Indian pharmaceutical companies and contribute to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare in Argentina.
Building on the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between Argentina's ANMAT (National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology) and India's CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization), both sides committed to cooperation through joint initiatives in Ayurveda and Yoga.
Bilateral trade crossed $6.5 billion in 2025, registering consistent annual growth of over 17 per cent, and India is now Argentina’s fifth‑largest trading partner, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
The discussions also noted encouraging progress in facilitating the entry of Indian agricultural products into the Argentine market. Technical-level discussions on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures have advanced regarding Indian onions, milk and milk products, grapes, potatoes, bananas and pulses, marking an important step towards their market access.
These developments are expected to create greater opportunities for Indian farmers and exporters, strengthen bilateral agricultural trade and contribute to India’s broader objective of achieving Viksit Bharat 2047.
Aviation, space technology, telecommunications and digital services, were identified as areas offering further opportunities for bilateral cooperation particularly in 5G, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.