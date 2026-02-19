India among Microsoft's largest AI investment destinations: Brad Smith

"When you study the history of technology, infrastructure is not only hardware, not only wires and grids, it is skilling for people. Because the key to enabling a country's population to use a general-purpose technology at scale is to give people, the country access to the skills," he said.

Smith said that there is also a need to make AI work effectively for the Global South, and that requires some special initiatives.

"We need to make AI as effective in every language as it is in English," he said, adding, "we need to use AI in the Global South to solve the problems that matter to the global South".