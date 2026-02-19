India AI Summit 'moment of pride' for Global South, says PM Modi; calls for responsible, ethical use

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Prime Minister welcomed global leaders and dignitaries, describing the gathering as unprecedented in scale and significance.

“I welcome you all to the biggest and most historic AI Summit in the world. India, where this summit is going, is a country that represents 1/6th of the world; it is a youth nation, a centre of the world's largest tech pool and tech ecosystem. India makes new technology as well as adopts it,” he said.

“It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India,” he added. During his address, an AI-enabled sign language interpretation was displayed in the backdrop, underscoring the practical applications of the technology being discussed at the summit.