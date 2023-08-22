InCred Money’s maiden issue of MLDs targets retail investors

CHENNAI: InCred Money is launching its maiden issue of Market-Linked Debentures (MLDs) for retail investors. MLDs in India have thus far only been accessible to large institutions and ultra-high-net- worth individuals due to high-ticket sizes.

This maiden MLD offering, the InCred Nifty Balanced MLD Aug’25, is issued by InCred Financial Services Limited, which is A+ rated and one of the leading NBFCs in its market segments. The product is exclusively available on the InCred Money platform.

The issue offers 100% principal protection at maturity, and the returns are linked to the Equity Market Benchmark Nifty 50 Index. It provides a minimum total return of 14% at maturity (31st Aug 2025) and offers an upside participation in the Nifty 50 Index that can lead to an overall total return of 30% at maturity.