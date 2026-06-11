IN-SPACe selects 3 startups for funding under its Technology Adoption Fund scheme

While funding has been provided to Astrobase for developing a high-thrust closed-cycle liquid rocket engine for space launch vehicles, SatSure will build a large Earth observation model (LOM) designed to serve as India's foundational AI platform for remote sensing applications.

Meanwhile, TM2SPACE will develop an indigenous AI-powered star tracker system for satellites, enabling the pointing accuracy required for high-resolution imaging and communication missions.

In a statement, Dr Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, said, "With this fund, our vision is to bridge the critical gap between early-stage development and commercial success. By offering this financial support, we are empowering the private sector to work on cutting-edge space technologies."