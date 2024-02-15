IN-SPACe facilitates the transfer of six ISRO technology companies

CHENNAI: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has facilitated the transfer of six technologies belonging to the Indian space agency to private players. According to IN-SPACe, it has been mandated to facilitate the transfer of technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Indian companies.

The recent technology transfers are: A novel de-mating tool for D-type connector to Amphenol Interconnect India Pvt. Ltd, Pune; SCA-911 adhesive used exclusively for bonding of solar cells in spacecraft and Waterproofing compound (RWPC-03) transferred to Anabond Limited, Chennai; Piezoelectric Vibration Sensor is transferred to KELTRON, Thiruvananthapuram, and - Silica Aerogel powder and Aerogel composite sheet are transferred to Times Fibrefill, Kolkata.



The technology transfer agreements were signed between NewSpace India Ltd commercial arm of India's Department of Space, IN-SPACe, and the concerned companies.

