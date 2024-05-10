In March quarter, Jio adds 2.73 lakh subscribers in TN

CHENNAI: Riding on its biggest fastest and largest 4G and True 5G network in Tamil Nadu, Reliance Jio has added more than 2.73 lakh subscribers in Quarter ending 31 st March 2024, as per the latest telecom data reports released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio’s robust True 5G network which carries over 40 per cent of the total data traffic of TN is much bigger and superior to other 5G network in the state.

Launched recently, JioAirFiber service which overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connects every home and small businesses has also been a tremendous hit and growing rapidly in the state. Jio’s network connects all 38 districts in TN, covering 313 taluks, and more than16,900 Villages, in addition to Puducherry (UT).

