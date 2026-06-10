In active talks with Indian govt, received encouraging feedback: Starlink

Starlink has applied for a licence to start satellite communications services in India. The government has issued a letter of intent to the company and the final license is awaited.

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources. We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner," Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink Business Operations, said on social media platform X.