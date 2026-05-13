Import duty on gold, silver more than doubled to curb imports, support rupee

The higher tariffs are expected to push up domestic prices of gold and silver.

Effective May 13, import duty on gold and silver has been increased to 15 per cent from 6 per cent, and that on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent. Consequential changes have also been made to other items such as gold/silver dore, coins, findings, etc.

Gold and silver imports jumped 26.7 per cent year-on-year to USD 102.5 billion in FY2025-26, with their share in total imports rising to 14 per cent from 11.8 per cent in 2024-25.