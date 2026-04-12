IMF, World Bank meets to take stock of global economic shocks amid Middle East crisis

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the new economic forecasts, to be published on Tuesday, along with a report on global financial stability, are likely to be downgraded amid the economic shocks of the Middle East conflict.

In January, world output was seen rising 3.3 per cent this year, with expansions of 2.1 per cent in the US, 1.4 per cent in the euro zone and 5.4 per cent across emerging Asia. These are likely to be scaled down when the new estimates are announced.

Georgieva has pointed out that the resilient world economy is being tested again by the war in the Middle East. The conflict has caused considerable hardship around the globe.