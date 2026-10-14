IMF raises its forecast for world growth this year but warns of risks from AI boom, debt

AI has uneven impacts

The boom in artificial intelligence is offsetting damage from sharply higher prices for oil and gas, IMF economists say, but it also carries risks.

Its benefits are not shared equally: the U.S. and China account for more than three-quarters of net demand for imports of computer chips and other AI-related equipment, the report said.

“The outlook is highly uneven,” Silvana Tenreyro, the IMF's director of research, told reporters in Bangkok.

Growth is increasingly concentrated, with 32 countries accounting for 95 per cent of global growth, the report said. That compares with 54 countries as of April.

“The global economy is not simply slowing or accelerating; rather, growth is being reallocated across countries according to their exposure to the war-induced supply shock and AI-related demand strength,” it says.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, deputy director at the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said an AI-related correction in stock markets is just one of the risks. Rising bond yields are another evolving problem, along with cyberthreats that could disrupt financial systems, he said.

Underscoring such concerns, sell-offs of AI-related shares swept through Asia on Tuesday, with South Korea's Kospi sinking as much as 7 per cent before it closed 5.5 per cent lower.

AI's effects on employment are another worry, “a slow-moving tsunami, but a tsunami nonetheless,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

“The impact over time on jobs globally we estimate to be around 40 per cent -- jobs either augmented or downgraded or eliminated. And we are already seeing some of this impact,” she said.