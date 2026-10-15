IMF backs India's updated GDP methodology, calls revision "welcome development"

Calling India's GDP base revision a "welcome development," Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters in Bangkok that the updated methodology completely matches the advice provided by the IMF's statistics department.

"These revisions to the methodology are entirely consistent with what the advice we've been giving them, including from our statistics department," Srinivasan said.

He said India had also issued a note to explain the revisions to the GDP methodology.