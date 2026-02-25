IIT-Madras CeRAI’s role invaluable in India AI Impact Summit

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) played a key role in advancing discussions on safe and trustworthy AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
The CeRAI served as one of the knowledge partners for the Summit, which was organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the IndiaAI Mission.
CeRAI is a virtual interdisciplinary research centre at the Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (WSAI), IIT Madras, focusing on developing responsible, safe and trustworthy AI systems for societal impact.
CeRAI also hosted a dedicated stall at the Summit expo, which witnessed strong engagement from participants throughout the event. The stall showcased the Centre’s research initiatives, policy work and collaborative efforts aimed at advancing responsible AI technologies.
As part of the research symposium keynote, Prof B Ravindran, head, WSAI, moderated a future-focused conversation with Demis Hassabis, CEO and co-founder of Google DeepMind. The discussion examined the current limitations of AI systems, the importance of continual learning and long-term planning, and the high levels of creativity required for scientific discovery.
A key highlight was the synergy between large-scale foundation models and reinforcement learning, which was identified as critical to advancing more robust and consistent AI systems.