IIT-M incubated UAV firm unveils VTOL drone

CHENNAI: Amber Wings, an innovative UAV company, incubated at IIT Madras, focuses on the development of cutting-edge UAVs, particularly VTOL drones, tailored to address the pressing needs of mid-mile and last-mile cargo transport market segments.

Taking a monumental step in this direction, the company has launched Atva, one of the most compact hybrid VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) drones.

The brainchild of Prof. Satya Chakravarthy, Amber Wings was conceived in 2019, envisioning ubiquitous aerial imaging & logistics solutions, for a sustainable future.

This innovative venture offers versatile solutions for swift deliveries, long-range surveillance, and a diverse range of aerial imaging applications. Key sectors benefiting from their expertise include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, oil & alternate energy industries, real estate & construction, amongst others.

“The immense potential in the UAV space and our persistent R&D efforts, led us to creating a one-of-a-kind cargo VTOL product line.

We envision a future where aerial solutions are smart, sustainable, and easily accessible, transforming the way we perceive transportation in the years to come,” said Prof. Chakravarthy, Founder & Advisor, Amber Wings.

Amber Wings recently made its debut at Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, held at the Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad. Atva demonstrated flight, flaunting its mission-ready capabilities of a broad range of delivery and surveillance applications.

The company is exploring partnerships with healthcare organisations, logistics companies and the like for transport of medical supplies, aiming to expand its services to include eCommerce deliveries. Additionally, in the field of surveillance, Amber Wings seeks to cater to oil and alternative energy companies, forestry, real estate, and more.