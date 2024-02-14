IIM Indore student gets Rs 1 crore salary package from e-commerce firm

INDORE: An e-commerce company has offered an annual salary of Rs 1 crore to a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, an official said Tuesday.

This is the highest annual package offered during the final placement round of this session at IIM-I, the official said.

“One of our students has bagged the highest salary package of Rs 1 crore during the final placement period of this session. This student has been offered a job in the sales and marketing department by a company in the e-commerce industry. The offer is for domestic placement,” the official said.

Against the backdrop of “a cooling job market”, the season culminated with over 150 recruiters extending offers to 594 students of the two-year post graduate programme and five-year integrated programme in management, the official said, adding this reflects the industry’s unwavering trust in the institute and its students.