IHCL signs Ginger, Vivanta Hotel in Hosur

CHENNAI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, on Friday announced the signing of a Vivanta and a Ginger in Hosur. These greenfield projects will be developed on a 3-acre land parcel.

Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, real estate & development, IHCL, stated, “Hosur, driven by regional economic growth and infrastructural development, is emerging as a prime commercial center in TN. The signing of these two hotels near the Hosur industrial area will meet the increasing demand for corporate travel and MICE in this thriving micro-market.”

The 150-key Vivanta will offer a refined experience with modern decor that reflects the vibrant energy of Hosur.

EMC Palaniappan, MD, Chona Megatainment Malls, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with IHCL to bring Vivanta and Ginger brands to Hosur, offering a perfect mix of upscale and lean luxe hospitality experiences.”

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of 22 hotels with 6 under development in TN.