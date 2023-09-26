IHCL expands footprint in Sikkim, opens resort in Gangtok

NEW DELHI: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on September 25 announced that it has expanded its footprint in Sikkim with the opening of a resort in state capital Gangtok.

The 69-key resort, spread over 14 acres of land, is a serene hide-out and is a blend of Sikkimese aesthetics and contemporary design, the company said in a statement.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang attended the opening of the resort. “The launch of Taj Guras Kutir Resort & Spa in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the commercial and tourism potential of the region.After Pakyong, the presence in Gangtok strengthens our footprint in the state and offers a new travel circuit,” IHCL MD- CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.







