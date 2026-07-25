IFL Finance crosses 3k gold loan branches

CHENNAI: IIFL Finance on Friday announced its dedicated gold loan business has crossed the milestone of 3,000 branches in India, strengthening its ability to provide timely, transparent and affordable credit to millions of underserved customers.
Gold loans now form the largest component of the company’s secured lending portfolio, supported by strong asset quality, technology-led underwriting and an expanding branch network across urban, semi-urban and rural India.
Mayank Sharma, head, Gold Loan, IIFL Finance, spoke about the expansion.