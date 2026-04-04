If West Asia crisis continues Indian exports to other parts of world will get impacted: Official

Indian exports during the last financial year were expected to remain on a positive trajectory despite the crisis, he added.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of 'Chintan Shivir - Scaling Up Pharma Exports', Agrawal said that because of the West Asia crisis, there was definitely an impact last month on both imports and exports, as energy is a major part of the Indian import market.

"West Asia is also an important market. Around 12-13 per cent of our exports go to the region. So, that will directly get impacted. And if it goes on for long, maybe our exports to other parts of the world will also get impacted as some of the value chains will rotate back. We are cognizant of it,” the official told reporters.

Replying to a query, he said the exact impact of the West Asia crisis on Indian exports will be known in a couple of weeks.