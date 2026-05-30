"If Trump raises interest rate US economy could implode,": Geopolitical Risk Advisor Col Douglas Macgregor says Trump must face reality and cease Iran conflict

"Inflation jumped in April from 3.2% to 3.8%. Yesterday, I was looking at some projections, and there are some projections that say that by the end of July, beginning of August, it could be 5% or 6%. Now, when you begin to reach those levels, the normal response is to raise interest rates in order to suppress inflation. But he can't do that. If he raises interest rates, our economy will probably implode. The whole financial system goes under. So what are you asking him to do? You're asking him instead is to come to terms with reality. Look, this was a bad idea. We didn't know what we were doing when we attacked Iran," he said.

Comparing the US strikes on Iran to the German attack on the Soviet Union in 1941, Col. Macgregor said that President Trump underestimated what he was up against.

"Sometimes I compare this to, you know, the attack on the Soviet Union in 1941, where you had people, senior officers in the German military said, whatever you do, don't attack the Soviet Union. It's too big. It's a thousand miles from us. It's a thousand plus miles across... There's nothing there that we absolutely need. Don't do this. We all know the rest of the story. He went ahead and did it. He grossly underestimated what he was up against. That's kind of what we've done. We've done the same thing and now we're stuck, but he is not capable of saying, you know, this was a mistake. He can't do that publicly. It's humiliating for him. It's humiliating for him. It's humiliating for the American people. And he knows he'll be punished for this at the polls. He might even be impeached as a result. He could be removed by the 25th amendment. So under those circumstances, what do you do? You say, well, I'm already on the Titanic. I've already struck the iceberg. I'm on the bridge and we're headed down. I can't really get off without admitting I took a wrong turn. So I may ride this to the bottom, or perhaps miraculously I can save myself," he said