If AI can help predict risk better, who needs a rating agency ?

That raises an uncomfortable question: If mandatory credit ratings disappeared tomorrow, would anyone still pay for them?

The question becomes more urgent as AI makes data and analytical capability increasingly abundant. Financial statements, market data, payment behaviour, supply chains, news, litigation and thousands of other signals can increasingly be analysed continuously.

If everyone can access powerful models and vast amounts of data, what remains scarce? I believe the answer is independent judgement, accountability and trust.

The traditional rating asks how likely will an issuer meet its obligations over a defined period. AI changes the economics of an industry faster. Disappearing competitive advantages and disruption of business models could happen before financial statements reveal the damage.