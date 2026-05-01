IEMA flags RBI’s revised NPA norms, seeks MSME exemption

In a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the association has sought exemption for MSMEs from key provisions of the new framework, which is set to come into effect from April 1, 2027.

The RBI’s updated Master Directions, released on April 27, aim to align India’s bad loan recognition and provisioning practices with globally accepted standards. A key change in the revised framework is the treatment of borrowers with multiple loans. Under the new norms, if one loan of a borrower is classified as a non-performing asset (NPA), all other loans linked to the borrower may also be tagged as NPAs, even as the 90-day overdue rule for identifying an NPA remains unchanged.