IDBI Bank divestment: FM Nirmala says Cong, UPA govt used banks, financial institutions as personal entities

In a post on X, the Finance Minister also cited several instances from the Congress-led government, including the removal of SBI Chairman R K Talwar in 1976 under Indira Gandhi's rule after he allegedly refused to give in to political pressure to relax lending norms for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi.

She was responding to a post on X by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on IDBI Bank.

On the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Sitharaman said, "IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape, as IDBI itself was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to @INCIndia leaders such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, and Kingfisher.

"These turned into bad loans, causing huge losses for IDBI Bank, which we recognised," she said in a social media post.

"The NDA govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi revived the IDBI Bank through professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crores.

The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth," the Finance Minister said.

All due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring, she added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with IDBI Bank employees and questioned the government's decision to sell the profitable public bank to a Canadian firm.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha asserted that public banks are not assets to be sold off; they are tools to build the nation.

In a letter to members of the IDBI Bank family, Gandhi said in March last year that a group of IDBI Bank employees met him at Parliament House and asked a simple question: why the government is selling a bank they had made profitable.