ICICI Prudential buys Star Health’s stake for Rs 193 cr

NEW DELHI: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Tuesday bought shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for Rs 193 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund purchased 36,74,074 shares, amounting to a 0.61 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 540 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 192.99 crore. On Tuesday, shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance fell 1.42 per cent to close at Rs 545.05 apiece on the NSE.