Begin typing your search...

    ICICI Bank net profit up 15.7 pc to Rs 13,502 cr

    The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 April 2025 4:28 PM IST
    ICICI Bank net profit up 15.7 pc to Rs 13,502 cr
    X

    MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore.

    On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender's net profit for the January-March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent, as against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

    The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

    The non-interest income excluding treasury increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,021 crore.

    Provisions came at Rs 891 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 718 crore in the year-ago period.

    The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 1.96 per cent in December 2024.

    ICICI BankICICI Bank net profit
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X