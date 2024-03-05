IBM promotes gen AI by expanding Technology Expert Labs in India

NEW DELHI: IBM on Monday announced the expansion of its Technology Expert Labs capacity in India to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (genAI) and key technologies. Located in Bengaluru and Kochi, the lab will be focused on helping clients to fully realise the potential of technologies like AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity, to keep their businesses strong in a highly competitive landscape, the company said.

“Businesses are looking for experts who can guide them along each step of their transformation/technology adoption journey by ensuring their projects are successful. The Technology Expert Labs provides that expertise to help our clients deploy our products and solutions rapidly and successfully,” Sanjay Pal, VP, IBM Technology Expert Labs, said in a statement.