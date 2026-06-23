Hyundai to roll out smart care clinic from June 24

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday announced its nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’, a customer-centric service initiative aimed at providing comprehensive vehicle health checks, value-added services and special benefits to Hyundai customers across India.
The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is scheduled from 24th June’26 to 8th July’26. The initiative will be conducted across Hyundai service centres nationwide, reaffirming Hyundai’s focus on quality service, transparency and customer satisfaction.
Nilesh Shah, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As Hyundai celebrates 30 years of its journey in India, thelatest initiative reflects our customer-first philosophy, offering proactive vehicle care and a holistic service experience. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen customer trust by ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition.”