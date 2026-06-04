Hyundai to roll out first mass-market EV from Chennai facility this year

The company said it is well-positioned to further expand coverage across all major cities and highways over the next 2-3 years backed by a strategically distributed network of high-capacity chargers across key urban and transit corridors, in line with its plans to broaden affordable EV offerings in India, as per a release.

The TN government and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also jointly announced a skill development collaboration to enhance the global employability of the state's youth. The initiative will kick off operations in December 2027.